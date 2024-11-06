Proposed Wind Energy Project near Creignish Registered for an Environmental Assessment

A proposed wind energy project in Inverness County has been registered with the province for an environmental assessment.

ABO Energy Canada Limited says its Rhodena Wind Project will have up to six turbines, producing 42 megawatts of electricity. The wind turbines will be up to 200 metres tall to the tip of the blade. Each turbine will produce up 7 megawatts.

The project will be located near Creignish. ABO proposes to begin construction next year, and will begin operations in 2027. It is expected to operate for 30 years.

The provincial Environment and Climate Change Department will accept written comments from Nova Scotians until December 6th.