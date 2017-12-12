Prosper hopeful a woman will be the next Chief at Paqtnkek

Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper says he would like his successor to be a woman. Prosper believes the First Nations community is ready for a female to lead it. Prosper says choosing a woman as chief would send a sign that it’s committed to develop a leadership that reflects the fundamental values and principles of who they are as Mi’kmaq people.

Prosper says it’s part of an overall goal of seeing more community members seeking to become involved in leadership roles.

Prosper says he hopes that leadership can be mentored at a young age, and teach about service to the community.