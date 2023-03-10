Provides provides Funding for Upgrades at Westville Miners Sports Centre

Premier Tim Houston has announced $2.1 million in funding for the Westville Miners Sports Centre. The upgrade will replace the existing ice plant, cement flooring, refrigeration system and humidification system with more modern and efficient alternatives, extending the centre’s lifespan.

The investment will also support the sustainability of the facility.

Colin Dorrington, manager for the Westville facility, said they are hoping to start the preliminary work after they take the ice out at the end of March, with the hope of breaking ground on the upgrade work by May. He said they are hoping to have everything done by the fall.

Dorrington thanked the province and all the past and present volunteers who worked at the facility over the last 47 years.