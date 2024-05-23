Province Accepting Applications for the Value-Adding Equipment Program

The provincial government is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 Value-Adding Equipment Program. A release from the province states funding will be available to agricultural food processing businesses doing value-added processing on-site.

Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said the fund helps with what the government calls call value added; for instance with farmers using milk to make cheese, or blueberries to make jam.

The Value-Adding Equipment Program is designed to help build capacity, competitiveness and growth in the Nova Scotia agriculture sector by providing funding to adopt new and improved processes and technologies.

The deadline for applications is June 30. For more information: follow this link:

https://novascotia.ca/programs/value-adding-equipment/