Province adding more Land to Local Protected Areas and Seeking Consultation on Several More

The provincial government is adding more land to several local protected areas and is proposing to add more property under reserve.

Officials with the Environment and Climate Change Department says it is adding 59 hectares to the Canso Coastal Barrens Wilderness Area and 53 hectares Bonnett Lake Barren Wilderness Areas in Guysborough County. There’s also an expansion of 149 hectares to Antigonish County’s Eigg Mountain-James River Wilderness Area, and 234 hectares to the Forchu Coast Wilderness Area, in Richmond and Cape Breton Counties.

The province is also proposing more protected spaces locally, both in Inverness County. They are looking at creating the Roseburn Nature Reserve with 47 hectares, and adding 10 hectares to the Humes River Wilderness Area. Nova Scotians have until July 28th to publicly comment the two properties in Inverness County.