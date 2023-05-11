Province adds more Child Care Spaces in Northern Nova Scotia

Families looking for child care in northern Nova Scotia will see more than 300 new spaces in licensed centres and family homes thanks to provincial and federal funding.

They are part of the 1,500 new, licensed child-care spaces the Province plans to create across Nova Scotia.

The YMCA of Pictou County is completing renovations to a new child-care centre that is scheduled to open this fall with room for about 50 infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Three family home agencies, including Family Home Child Care Society in Pictou, also expanded.They have added about 17 new homes with space for three to nine children at each location. The agencies are continuing to work to add more family homes.

Other planned expansions in the area and their expected openings include 26 new infant and toddler spaces at the YMCA of Cape Breton at Chedebucto Education Centre in Guysborough in the fall, and 24 new preschool spaces at the Maritime Muslim Academy in Antigonish for the winter.

The investment in these expansions is about $6.4 million, through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021-2026.