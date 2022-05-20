Province adds more Community Pasture by Purchasing Property in Pictou County

The Provincial Agriculture Department through the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board is making the largest addition to Nova Scotia’s community pasture land for farmers.

The board has purchased 125 hectares of land in Cape John, Pictou County for $1.1 million. That brings the total area of active community pastures across Nova Scotia to more than 2,500 hectares.

The community pasture program has been around since the 1950’s to help beef farmers keep their costs down by providing grazing land for their animals through the summer months. The land is leased and operated by co-operatives dedicated to the beef industry and the farmers who use the community lands to raise cattle.

There are six other active community pastures in the province including four locally; Little Harbour, Richmond County; Maple Brook, Inverness County; Cape Mabou, Inverness County and Cheticamp, Inverness County.