Province and Strait Regional Centre for Education Partner to add 18 Child Care Spaces at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy

The provincial government and the Strait Regional Centre for Education partnered to add 18 child-care spaces at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy in Guysborough County. They will renovate an existing classroom to create the licensed child-care spaces for toddlers and preschoolers.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said the announcement has been in the works for some time, noting the topic came up in one of the first meetings he took as MLA with Sarah Delorey and her team in Canso.

Morrow said there is a need in the community, noting the nearest child care centre is in Guysborough, a 45 minute drive from Canso. He said he is happy to be able to respond to that need.

The project is part of provincial and federal efforts to expand access to child care, supported through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.