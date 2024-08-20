Province and Town of Pictou Combine on a Project for Coastal Protection and Improved Stormwater Service

The provincial government and the Town of Pictou announced an investment of almost $4 million for coastal protection and improved stormwater service.

A release from the province states Caladh Avenue and the surrounding area will be reconstructed to elevate the road network to protect it from coastal hazards. The municipality will also be adding about 250 metres of new stormwater piping to the area surrounding Coleraine Street for the collection of stormwater.

The town and the province are each investing $2 million in the projects, which are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program.

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said both projects are going to help protect the town’s wastewater system and the waterfront.

Ryan stated the re-engineering of Caladh Avenue will move the town forward on its extensive waterfront plan while defending the downtown district from the coastal impacts of climate change.