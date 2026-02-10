Province announces $1.5 million Funding Project for the Beef Industry

Last week, the provincial government announced $1.5 million in funding for a pair of projects under the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative, with the two projects splitting the funding.

One portion of money is going to the Nova Scotia Beef Finishing Equipment Support Program, which the province states will provide funding for tools and equipment to help producers give their cattle the optimal rations, with the upgrades helping producers manage rising costs due to inflation and climate change and should increase the supply of local beef in the province. The other portion for the Nova Scotia Beef Processing Program will offer funding for new and current abattoir owners for infrastructure and equipment to increase beef processing, including major upgrades to existing operations.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow announced the update last week in Truro. Morrow said he and the provincial government believes the beef sector has a lot of potential and they are committed to supporting its growth.

Nova Scotia is home to 360 licensed beef producers; 10 provincially inspected beef abattoirs; and 86 licensed meat processing facilities. The programs will be administered by Perennia.