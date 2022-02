The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 12 new hospital admissions and nine discharges Tuesday. This leaves 363 people in hospital related to COVID-19.

The province reported 219 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 81 cases in Central Zone, 46 cases in Eastern Zone, 41 cases in Northern Zone and 51 cases in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 3,132 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.