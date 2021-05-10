Province Announces 121 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says there are 94 new infections in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone, The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be monitored for community spread.

The number of active cases of the virus totals 1,655. Fifty-eight people are in hospital, including nine in ICU. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,021 tests.