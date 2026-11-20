Province Announces 14 homes for Healthcare Workers in New Glasgow, More are Coming
Nov 20, 2026 | Local News
The province has announced 14 new homes for healthcare workers in New Glasgow are complete with another 12 under construction.
A release states the first phase of the project, located on Washington Street, includes two townhouse buildings with one- and two-bedroom units. The Province invested $4.6 million in the development. The second phase, on Brother Street, features four buildings with 12 more homes for healthcare workers, including one- and two-bedroom units. The provincial investment is $3.74 million.
Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray
(Communications NS photo)
Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said this is another way the provincial government is supporting healthcare workers.
The Province supported the creation of almost 80,000 new housing units under the Our Homes, Action for Housing plan since 2023. The Housing Trust of Nova Scotia is overseeing the housing for healthcare initiative for the Province with projects underway or completed in Guysborough, Port Hawkesbury, Canso, Liverpool and Bridgewater.