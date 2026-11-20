The province has announced 14 new homes for healthcare workers in New Glasgow are complete with another 12 under construction.

A release states the first phase of the project, located on Washington Street, includes two townhouse buildings with one- and two-bedroom units. The Province invested $4.6 million in the development. The second phase, on Brother Street, features four buildings with 12 more homes for healthcare workers, including one- and two-bedroom units. The provincial investment is $3.74 million.

Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said this is another way the provincial government is supporting healthcare workers.