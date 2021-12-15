Province announces 178 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 178 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 113 new infections in Central Zone, 55 in Eastern Zone, and five each in Northern and Western Zones.

Provincial officials say as of Tuesday, 344 cases have been traced back to the St. FX X-Ring and Fall Convocation celebrations earlier this month. As the outbreak has evolved, an update on case numbers tied to that weekend will no longer be provided

No new cases are reported at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors’ living community. Two residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court, the licensed long-term care neighbourhood, has tested positive. No one is in hospital.

On Tuesday 14 schools were notified of an exposure at their school. Locally, that includes Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, A. G Baillie Memorial School in New Glasgow, F. H. MacDonald Academy in Thorburn, G. R. Saunders Elementary in Stellarton, McCulloch Education Centre in Pictou, Northumberland Regional High School in Westville, West Pictou Consolidated School in Pictou, Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, and St. Andrews Consolidated School. Enhanced public health measures are being taken in these schools.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,940 tests.

Six people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are no hospitalizations in Eastern Zone.