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Province Announces $2.3 Million Program to Assist Beef Producers

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow announced a new program aimed at helping the province’s beef producers expand farms and produce more cattle. The $2.3 million Beef Development program is administered by Perennia Food and Agriculture Corp., a provincial development agency supporting the province’s agriculture, seafood, and food and beverage sectors.  
 
Producers looking to expand can apply for up to 25 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $250,000 subject to program guidelines, allowing for investments in cattle, farm infrastructure, and other items related to increasing herd size and improving production. Applications are open until December 11.  
 
 
Morrow made the announcement at South River Ranch, in St. Andrews, Antigonish County, with health minister Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia Beef Initiative chair Dean Manning, and South River Ranch owner Ryan McCarron.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.