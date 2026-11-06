Province Announces $2.3 Million Program to Assist Beef Producers

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow announced a new program aimed at helping the province’s beef producers expand farms and produce more cattle. The $2.3 million Beef Development program is administered by Perennia Food and Agriculture Corp., a provincial development agency supporting the province’s agriculture, seafood, and food and beverage sectors.
Producers looking to expand can apply for up to 25 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $250,000 subject to program guidelines, allowing for investments in cattle, farm infrastructure, and other items related to increasing herd size and improving production. Applications are open until December 11.
Morrow made the announcement at South River Ranch, in St. Andrews, Antigonish County, with health minister Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia Beef Initiative chair Dean Manning, and South River Ranch owner Ryan McCarron.