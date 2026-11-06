Province Announces $2.3 Million Program to Assist Beef Producers

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow announced a new program aimed at helping the province’s beef producers expand farms and produce more cattle. The $2.3 million Beef Development program is administered by Perennia Food and Agriculture Corp., a provincial development agency supporting the province’s agriculture, seafood, and food and beverage sectors.

Producers looking to expand can apply for up to 25 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $250,000 subject to program guidelines, allowing for investments in cattle, farm infrastructure, and other items related to increasing herd size and improving production. Applications are open until December 11.