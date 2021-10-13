Province announces 24 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 187, with 16 people in the hospital, including two in the ICU.

There are 23 cases in Central Zone and one case in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of October 12, workers administered over 1,537,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 742,288 Nova Scotians received their second dose.