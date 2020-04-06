Province announces 31 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health officials say 31 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. Of those 31 new infections, three were in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and Cape Breton. There were also three new infections in the NSHA’s Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. In all, the QE-2 Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 650 tests yesterday.

While most cases in the province to date have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread.

To date 293 Nova Scotians have tested positive for COVID-19.