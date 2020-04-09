Province announces 32 new COVID-19 Cases

The number of covid 19 cases in Nova Scotia continues to rise. The province has announced 32 new cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 342. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU. Seventy-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases of

COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The province expanded the list of symptoms, noting if people have two or more of the following; fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, and headache, they are asked to visit 811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment. People without online access are asked to call 811 but if possible, do the online screening first.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang says 911 is still getting calls from members of the public claiming to have covid 19 symptoms thinking they will receive faster attention from 911, only for those claims to be false. He said people will be triaged no matter what symptoms they have, adding it causes unnecessary anxiety for EHS crews and wastes valuable resources.

Strang said the upcoming Easter weekend is obviously going to be very different this year. He said it’s critically important that people continue with social distancing and following public health measures.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he understands how hard it is for people to stay indoors, adding it’s a tough time for parents and primary caregivers.

He asked all primary care givers to dig deep, stay focussed, stay safe, and protect their children.