Province announces 34 New Cases of COVID-19 Identified

Provincial Health officials say 34 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Thursday. Of that number, three were reported in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. There’s no additional cases in the NSHA’s Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County.

That raises the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 TO 407. Eight people are in hospital, four of those are in intensive care. Two people have died.

The province has expanded the list of symptoms being screened or COVID-19. If you have two or more symptoms which include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache, visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment