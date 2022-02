Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 378 people in hospital with n COVID-19, including 102 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. There are 14 people in ICU.

Nova Scotia also has 382 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 139 in Central Zone, 47 in Eastern Zone, 66 in Northern Zone and 130 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,253 tests on Friday.