Province announces 40 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 40 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 31 recoveries from the virus.

Just over half the new infections are in Central Zone with 21. Western Zone has 11 cases and eight are in Northern Zone.

There are 220 active cases of COVID-19, nine people are in hospital.

The Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, says they have been able pinpoint the source of a recent spike in new infections in the Western and Northern Zones.

Strang says these faith communities are following public health requirements for isolation and testing.

The province will also begin to administer COVID-19 booster doses to certain groups. Those eligible for boosters include anyone over 80 followed by 70 to 79, and double vaccinated frontline health care workers who received their two doses less than 28 days apart. More details on the booster shot roll-out will be announced soon.