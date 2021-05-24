Province announces 49 new Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials have identified 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 98 recoveries.

There are 41 new cases in Central Zone and eight in Eastern Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone and Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored.

Nova Scotia has 894 active cases of COVID-19. There are 72 people in hospital, including 19 in ICU.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,364 tests.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says the number of positive cases are lower, and while that is a good sign, testing numbers are also down. He encouraged Nova Scotians to get tested for the virus.