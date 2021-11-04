Province announces 50 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are also reporting 17 recoveries from the virus.

There are 20 new infections in both the Western and Northern Zones, eight in Central Zone and two in Eastern Zone. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Public Health Team is investigating the new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.

There are now 213 active cases of the virus; nine people are in hospital including one in ICU.