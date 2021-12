Nova Scotia has 581 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 420 new infections in Central Zone, 62 in Eastern Zone, 42 in Northern Zone, and 57 in Western Zone.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,851 tests

There is an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. A low number of patients are affected, less than five. All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.