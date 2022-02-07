Province announces 95 people in COVID-19 Specialized Care in Hospital, 13 in ICU

There are 95 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a hospital.

Thirteen people are in ICU.

Another 274 people are in hospital with COVID-19, either identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason; or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care or contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital is not available.

The province identified 349 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 142 cases in Central Zone, 90 cases in Eastern Zone, 40 cases in Northern Zone and 77 cases in Western Zone.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,038 tests.