Province announces Accessibility Funding to Nova Scotia Businesses

A number of local businesses are benefitting from provincial accessibility funding.

Leo Glavine, the Nova Scoita Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, said the province is working to remove barriers and provide equal opportunities to residents. He said it takes the province, communities, and businesses working together to make changes necessary for a truly accessible province.

The provincial government, through the Business ACCESS-Ability Program, invested more than $1 million to help locations, products and services become more accessible.

The list of local recipients includes Dr. John Waters Community Health, Route 19, Corvid Enterprises, Celtic Country Market, Celtic Air Services, Iron Mountain Wilderness Cabins, Glenora Distilleries, Pharmacy First, Bluenose Insurance, Cabot Links, Caper Gym and Fitness, That Dog Place Inc, and Janova Enterprises.