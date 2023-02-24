Province announces additional aid for Farmers Impacting by post tropical storm Fiona

A new emergency response funding program will provide immediate support for Nova Scotia

farmers who did not qualify for federal assistance following post tropical storm Fiona.

The new $3-million Fiona Agriculture Response Gap Funding program will assist farmers with a gross farm income of $10,000 or more who were not eligible for the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program. Farmers can receive up to $400,000 in assistance.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said some farms that experienced serious damage did not qualify for the federal programs, and the new provincial program helps fill the gaps.

Farmers who filled out Nova Scotia’s Fiona Agricultural Disaster Assistance Program application have been, or will be, assigned a caseworker to help them access the new funding.