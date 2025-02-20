Province announces Board of Directors for Nova Scotia Independent System Operator

The Nova Scotia Government announced the board of directors for the Nova Scotia Independent Energy System Operator. The three-year appointments for the eight person board came into effect on Tuesday.

Richmond MLA and Minister of Energy Trevor Boudreau said part of last year’s Energy Reform Act included the formation of the independent energy system operator, which he said takes on functions related to energy system planning and procuring new energy sources. By 2026, the independent energy system operator will also control which power generation facilities are used to meet the electricity demands across the province, on a minute-by-minute basis.

A release from the province states the Nova Scotia Independent Energy System Operator will be an independent non-profit organization managed by a CEO reporting to the board of directors and regulated by the new Nova Scotia Energy Board