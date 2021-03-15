Province Announces Burns Restrictions Come into Effect

Here’s a sign that spring is just around the corner. The province’s Lands and Forestry department has announced burn restrictions come into effect today. The BurnSafe map on the province’s web site will be updated daily at 2 p.m. to show if burning is permitted that day.

If a county is shown in green, burning is permitted after 2 p.m. If it is yellow, burning is allowed after 7 p.m. and if it’s red, burning is not permitted. The map will be grey each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to indicate burning is not allowed.

The BurnSafe map will show provincial restrictions which cover domestic brush burning and campfires. Restrictions don’t apply to campfires in licensed private, municipal or provincial campgrounds with proper campfire facilities.

Restrictions are also available by recorded message by calling toll-free at 1-855-564-BURN. You can also call your nearest Lands and Forestry office for more information on burning and burning restrictions.