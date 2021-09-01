Province Announces Changes to Health Care

The new PC government has moved swiftly to make changes to health care.

Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson have announced that the CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority Brendan Carr and the NSHA’s board have been dismissed.

Karen Oldfield, who served in the office of former Premier John Hamm and was CEO of the Halifax Port Authority has been appointed Interim CEO of the NSHA. She will also lead a four member leadership team tasked to improve health care in Nova Scotia.

Houston says he and Thompson will join the leadership team in a tour across the province September 20th to 23rd to hear from front line health care professionals.

Janet Davidson, who was interim CEO of the NSHA in 2019 will be administrator of the Health Authority, which replaces the board. Jeannine Lagasse (Lah-gass-ay) becomes the new deputy minister of Health and Wellness. She was the department’s associate deputy Minister.

She replaces Dr. Kevin Orrell who becomes the new CEO of the Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.