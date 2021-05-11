Province Announces COVID-19 Aid for Food Banks, Family Resource Centres

The Rankin government is investing $1.3 million in food support for residents during the latest wave of COVID-19. The money is going towards Feed Nova Scotia, smaller food banks and charitable organizations, and Family Resource Centres across Nova Scotia.

Feed Nova Scotia, with its member network of approximately 140 food banks and meal programs across the province, is getting $1 million to support member organizations and the COVID-19 Food Box program. The food box program is volunteer-based and relies on community members to deliver food boxes to Nova Scotians in need.

Family Resource Centres are getting $200,000 to continue providing food-related support to the families they serve.

The province will also offer $100,000 to smaller food banks not included in the Feed Nova Scotia network and charitable organizations across Nova Scotia.