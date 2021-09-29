Province announces COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate for Health Care and Long-Term Care Workers, Teachers, Paramedics and Others

Premier Tim Houston announced a vaccination mandate for health care workers, long term care workers, and others.

Vaccinations will be mandatory for those working in long term care facilities, school teachers as well as school staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers, workers in residential facilities and day programs, Department of community service workers, paramedics, physicians, and other service providers to the above.

Employees must show proof of vaccination and have until November 30 to be fully vaccinated.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated by November 30, they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave. Full vaccination will be a hiring condition for new staff.

The vaccine mandate allows for a medical exception for staff who are unable to be vaccinated. However, the medical reasons required for an exception are very specific and limited.

Masks remain mandatory in indoor public places and the informal gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors will remain in place, while physical distancing and gathering limits for events hosted by a recognized business or organization will be lifted.

As of October 4, proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are 12 and older to participate in discretionary, non-essential events and activities such as going to restaurants, movies, sports events, theatre performances, social events and the gym.

Houston urged those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so.

Effective at 8 a.m. on October 4, everyone coming to Nova Scotia from other Canadian provinces and territories will need to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form and their isolation will be based on vaccination status and testing.