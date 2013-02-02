Province Announces Designation of 15 new Provincial Parks and the Expansion of Two Others

The province’s natural resources and renewables department designated 15 new provincial parks and expanded two more.

These designations of Crown land will put the Province more than halfway to its commitment of having 205 provincial parks, as part of the parks and protected areas plan.

The new and expanded provincial parks include Ainslie Point and Orangedale in Inverness County; Black Duck Cove, Tor Bay, and New Harbour, in Guysborough County; Cape George, and Pomquet in Antigonish County; MacKenzie Beach and Merigomish in Pictou County; False Bay in Richmond County; and Uisge Ban Falls (Ush-gah) in Victoria County.

Under the designations, most of the parks will be managed as natural environment parks.