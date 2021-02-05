Province Announces Easing of some COVID-19 Restrictions

During a COVID-19 update today, Premier Stephen McNeil announced the easing of some restrictions as of Monday.

Starting Monday, retail and fitness facilities can operate at 75 per cent capacity, and recognized

businesses and organizations can resume hosting events with 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors. Such events include social events, arts and culture events, sport and recreation events, special events, festivals, faith gatherings, weddings and funerals, as well as bingo, darts and other similar activities hosted by licensed and unlicensed establishments.

Spectators are allowed at events, including sports games and practices and arts and culture rehearsals and performances, except when they are held at schools

Large facilities that already have approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate with their own entrances and exits and their own washrooms

While he is happy with the reduced covid numbers in the province, McNeil said the province will re-establish health restrictions if necessary.

The general gathering limit remains 10. Sports teams and individual competitors are still restricted to playing and competing with other teams and people with whom they routinely play or compete.