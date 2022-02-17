Province announce Funding to help Emergency Shelters

The Provincial Department Community Services announced emergency interim funding to stabilize rural emergency shelters across the province.

A number of groups across the province are getting $20,000 to fund housing support services and hotel rooms when shelters are at capacity or for people better served within a hotel environment. The organizations include Viola’s Place in New Glasgow, the Cape Breton Community Housing Association in Sydney and Port Hawkesbury, and A Roof Over Your Head in Antigonish. Additionally, the Pictou County Roots for Youth Society is getting $61,641 to reduce its reliance on volunteers and hire trained support staff.