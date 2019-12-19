Province announces Five Year Highway Improvement Plan

A number of local roads are on the province’s radar in its latest five year Highway Improvement Plan, released by the provincial transportation department.

Some of the projects listed aren’t a surprise, including the twinning of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish, a multi-year project.

Three bridges are on the list for the 2020-2021 fiscal year; MacKeens Bridge at Trunk 7 in Guysborough County which is a multi-year build, Tittle Bridge in Guysborough County and Springville Bridge in Pictou County.

One project that is garnering a lot of interest, upgrades to the Beech Hill Road-Trunk 4 intersection in Antigonish County is not in the province’s plans for upgrades until the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Among the local highways on the agenda for the coming year include several sections of Trunk 4 and Cloverville Road in Antigonish County; Dover Road, Linwood Harbour Road and Old Road Hill in Guysborough County; and Portage Road ,Southside River Denys Road and Crandall Road in Inverness County. Also on the list for the year include East River West Side Road, Lamond Road, Lake Killarney Road, Condon Road, Old Coach Road and Meadowville Station Road in Pictou County.