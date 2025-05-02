Province Announces Funding for 16 projects aimed at Strengthening Support for People with Disabilities, Including Some Locally

The provincial government announced funding for 16 projects aimed at strengthening supports for people with disabilities. The $618,000 in funding is coming from the Service Evolution Fund, which helps advance the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.

The fund launched in October 2024 to support Disability Support Program service providers to transition from facility-based to community-based service delivery in line with the remedy. The first eight projects under the fund were announced in January.

Locally, $37,855 is going to the MusGo Rider Cooperative, which serves Guysborough County and Halifax Regional Municipality, for community engagement, and strategic planning for disability support services on the Eastern Shore.

$15,955 is going to the ROC Society, in Inverness County and Cape Breton Regional Municipality, for planning to evolve existing services, and create new ones in line with the needs of members and the requirements of the remedy.

Around $19,100 is going to a group in Inverness County for community engagement and strategic planning with a focus on meeting the unique needs of Mi’kmaw community members with disabilities.