Province announces Funding for Innovation in Schools

The Province is funding 26 projects through the new School Advisory Council (SAC) Innovation Fund.

Announced in December as part of the government’s work to ensure families and other community members have more say in school operations, the fund enables new and innovative projects to support student achievement and well-being. It provides grants of up to $10,000 to test an idea, which – if shown to be successful – could be expanded to other schools.

Projects getting funding in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education include the Salt Springs Elementary’s Outdoor Walking Track and the Maple Ridge Elementary School: Sparkle and Shine

Projects in the Strait Regional Centre for Education to get funding include the Readers Retreat: The AEC Library Revival at Antigonish Education Centre and the Rewilding Green Space at Felix Marchand Education Centre