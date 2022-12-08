Province announces Funding for Long-Term Care Facilities and Continuing Care

Long-term care facilities and home-care agencies in the province are getting a boost.

The provincial government has announced it will commit $28.9 million in programs and initiatives for the continuing care system, including wound care, workplace safety, emergency preparedness and facility improvements.

There’s also funding for a pilot program called Capable, where a nurse, occupational therapist and a handy-person team up to help an older person live more independently, such as making changes to their home. Three teams will be trained and supported to serve about 300 clients over the next year.

Other funding commitments include $8.1 million to long-term care facilities to address staffing issues through the hiring of long-term care assistants, $5.1 million for outstanding capital funding requests and emergency repairs, and $4.6 million for infection control in facilities