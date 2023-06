Province Announces funding for Public Transportation

The provincial government announced over $5.1 million in funding for public transportation initiatives.

The funding will go towards 29 Nova Scotia municipalities and community organizations through three different funding streams.

Local Community Transportation Assistance Program recipients include Antigonish Community Transit Society, $85,580; CHAD Transit, Pictou County, $171,569; La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Ltée, $45,582; Strait Area Transit, $96,984; Transit Association of Guysborough, $56,000; and Victoria County Transit, $63,689.

Accessible Transportation Assistance Program recipients include CHAD Transit in Pictou County, with $64,522; and the Antigonish Community Transit Society, with $23,504

Nova Scotia Transit Research Incentive Program recipients include CHAD Transit, Pictou County, with $4,227; and La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Ltée, with $5,375.