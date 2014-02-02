Province announces Funding for Trail Projects in Antigonish and Richmond Counties

As part of the the Nova Scotia Trail Expansion Program, the province announced funding for three trial upgrade and construction projects in Antigonish.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is set to receive $97,279 for the construction of a multi-use pathway. Positive Action for The Keppoch Society in Antigonish is getting $50,000 for Keppoch Trail reconstruction and upgrades, and the Town of Antigonish will receive $26,574 for trail upgrades and expansion at Arbor Drive Park.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the funding will help local residents stay active and healthy, boosts tourism, and contributes to our economic growth.

In Richmond County, the East Richmond ATV Riders Society will receive $ 8,630 for trail improvements and renovation of Oban/Sampsonville Trail. Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau stated Richmond has a rich natural beauty that will now be even more accessible with the investment in trail renovation.