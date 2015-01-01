Province announces Funding to Local Groups in Support of Active Lifestyles

The provincial government is supporting active lifestyles through funding announced yesterday.
The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will receive $18,450 towards multiple initiatives to support physical activity, while the Town of Mulgrave will receive $9,100 for the same purpose.
Active Pictou County received $16,725 for multiple initiatives supporting physical activity while the Pictou County Forest School Society got $5,000 to purchase a Baby Barn for the storage of equipment, clothing and gear.
This funding comes from the Active Communities Fund.