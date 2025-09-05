Province Announces Funding to Upgrade Schools, including Several Locally

As students head back to schools, the province announced recent school infrastructure upgrades across the province.

Ecole Beau Port in Arichat received around $1.2 million for heating plant upgrades.

The St Andrew Junior School in Antigonish got over $1.1 million in heating plant upgrades while Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School picked up over $400,000 for roofing and site upgrading. Whycocomagh Education Centre received over $950,000 for roofing upgrades.

A provincial release states the projects are part of the Houston government’s school capital plan, which is delivering essential infrastructure upgrades to schools across all regions of the province. The current round of investments for 18 schools will help with projects ranging from heating plant and roofing upgrades to septic system improvements and window replacements.