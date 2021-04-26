Province announces Further Restrictions to Contain the Spread of COVID-19

Following the announcement of today’s record number of COVID cases the province announced

further restrictions for the HRM as well as the rest of the province. During his update, Premier Iain Rankin said there is community spread in the HRM and the government is doing what it can to slow it down.

All residents are asked to avoid travel outside their own community unless it is absolutely necessary.

Effective tomorrow until at least May 20th, outside the HRM the new gathering limit is 10 total, both indoors and outdoors, faith gatherings are limited to 25 per cent of indoor capacity to a maximum of 100 or 150 outdoors, with physical distancing, wedding and funeral ceremonies hosted by a recognized business or organization can have 10 people, plus officiants. There is a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for sports practices and training but no games, competitions or tournaments and a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for arts and culture rehearsals but no in-person performances.

Restaurants and licensed establishments operate at 50 per cent capacity, provide service until 11 p.m. and close for seated service by midnight while retail businesses and malls can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate but cannot provide any services that require the client to remove their mask. Gyms, yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas ,tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained

Visitors, volunteers and designated care providers are allowed at long-term care facilities.