Province announces grants from its ACCESS-Ability Program

A number of municipalities and community groups in northeastern Nova Scotia are receiving provincial grants to improve accessibility to local buildings.

The grants, through province’s Community ACCESS-Ability program, ranges from 42-hundred to 10-thousand dollars.

Local municipal units to receive funding include the towns of Port Hawkesbury and Westville. Among the local groups to receive capital funding for upgrades are Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Pictou County, the District 3 Community Association in Pictou County, the Garden of Eden Community Club, the Lake Ainslie Weavers and Craft Guild and the Canso Lions Club.

Other local groups that will be supported by the province are the River John Legion, the Scotsburn Recreation Club, the Mi-Careme Interpretive Centre in Grant Etang, Pictou County’s St. George’s Anglican Church and Trenton and Area Minor Softball Association.

In all, 58 community projects across the province will receive grants.