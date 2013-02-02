Province announces Grants to Assist Nova Scotian Apprentices

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour announced a pair of grants to help Nova Scotian apprentices purchase tools and technology. The announcement of the grants happened this morning at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper.

The province announced it is providing a one-time grant of up to $1,000 to purchase new tools and equipment, and a $900 a technology support grant to purchase a computer and accessories for apprentices enrolled in training.

To be eligible for either grant, apprentices must be registered with the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency. Applications for the tools grant open March 5. Technology supports are available now and all apprentices who are enrolled in technical training as of January 2024 can apply.

A release from the province states the goal of the grants is to add up to 5,000 more apprentices to the system over the next three years, increase the number of journeypersons and trades qualifiers taking on apprentices by 1,000 a year, and increase the retention rate of apprentices from 43 per cent to 60 per cent – one of the highest in the country – within five years.