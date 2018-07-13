Province announces initiative to add more Nurse Practitioners

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey was in Antigonish today to announce two initiatives looking at

adding more nurse practitioners to the province.

The Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive will cover the salaries of up to 10 registered nurses while they attend Dalhousie University’s two-year Master of Nursing nurse practitioner program full-time. Those who participate must commit to work in a comunity designated by the province for five years. Those communities include the Town of Digby, and parts of the surrounding area, the Town of Shelburne, and parts of the surrounding area, Town of Sheet Harbour, and parts of the surrounding area, Cumberland County, Pictou County, Cape Breton County, Inverness County, and Victoria County.

The government is investing $1.4 million in the Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive over two years. The province is also investing $1.6 million over four years to fund an additional 25 seats in Dalhousie’s nurse practitioner program over the next two years.