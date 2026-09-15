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Province announces Initiatives to Support and Strengthen Women’s Health Care

Sep 15, 2026 | Regional News

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced actions to support and strengthen women’s health care in the province.  
 
The department issued a release stating it is taking targeted action with items such as a strategic push to increase access to breast screening services and reduce wait times, the new Menopause Centre of Excellence in Spryfield which is expected to open in winter 2026-27,  a new Women’s Health Research and Innovation Grant to support new ideas to improve care for women, with an initial focus on menopause care, and an education co-ordinator to help improve understanding of menopause among health providers, educators and the public.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson (Nova Scotia Legislature photo)

 
The release also pointed to a new Women’s Health Summit set for this fall, along with the creation of the provincial Women’s Health Clinical Collaborative and a dedicated Women’s Health Program within the Department of Health and Wellness. 
 
Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson stated the department heard from women who said action is needed to improve access to the health services women need.  
 
Thompson said the work in the department over the last five years will lend itself to this work.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.