Province announces Masks in School to continue into April

The province announced masking in schools will continue until at least mid-April.

During a COVID-19 update this afternoon, Premier Tim Houston said after listening to advice from medical experts, the province decided to continue requiring masks beyond the easing of a number of health restrictions set for March 21. In the meantime, music, band, arts and sports in schools can resume in full; tournaments, concerts and extracurricular activities are permitted; and planning for graduation can proceed.

Houston said it’s been a bumpy road and there will be bumps ahead, but insisted we are on the right road.

Effective Monday, there will be no gathering limits or capacity limits, but people should still keep their social groups small and consistent, physical distance will no longer be required between individuals and groups, and masks will no longer be required, but wearing one in indoor public places or crowded outdoor places is strongly recommended.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang stated the pandemic is not over and covid remains a deadly virus. While health restrictions are ending, he said healthy habits should not.