Province Announces More Aid to Nova Scotians Impacted by Fiona

The province is offering more financial help to Nova Scotians impacted by post-Tropical

Downed power poles along Little Harbour Road, Pictou County on Thursday, September 29 (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Storm Fiona.

The province is giving $1.39 million to the Canadian Red Cross for hotel costs for people displaced by the storm.  The United Way of Pictou County will receive $200,000 to help residents with housing repairs.

This is in addition to $830,000 in funding recently provided to United Way organizations to provide emergency home repair and other essentials to people in need, including $100,000 to the United Way of Pictou County.

To date, the province has committed more than $40 million in assistance to help Nova Scotians cope with the costs of hurricane recovery.